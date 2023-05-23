Thane, May 23 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of 42 kg of ganja, worth Rs 4.2 lakh, in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Indian K-pop Star BLACKSWAN's Sriya Lenka Opens Up on Joining Multi-Ethnic Girl Group and Their New Album That Karma.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Ghodbunder on Saturday and nabbed the trio who had come to sell the contraband, senior inspector Sandeep Kadam of the Kashimira Police station said.

Also Read | Teenager Dies of Electrocution: 13-Year-Old Girl Died After Receiving Electric Shock From High-Tension Cable While Playing at Her Residence in Karnataka.

The police recovered 42 kg of ganja, worth Rs 4.2 lakh, from the accused, who have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Investigations were underway to find out from where the accused had procured the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)