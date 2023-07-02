Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 20.86 lakh to the family of a 44-year-old employee of a travel agency killed in a road accident in 2019.

MACT member M M Walimohammed in his order passed last month directed the owner of the offending bus and its insurer to jointly and severally make the payment to the claimants along with seven per cent interest per annum within two months from the date of filing of the claim.

In the event they fail to make the payment in the stipulated time, they will have to pay an interest at eight per cent annum, said the MACT order, a copy of which was made available on Sunday.

Appearing for the claimants, advocate A R Yadav told the tribunal that on November 17, 2019, the deceased, Ikrar Ahmed Ashique Ali, was travelling in the luxury bus on way in Malvani area.

The driver drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner, as a result of which the victim was thrown out of the vehicle. He came under the wheel and was crushed to death, the lawyer said.

The tribunal was also told the deceased worked with a travel agency owning the offending bus and earned a salary of Rs 14,000 per month.

The claimants in the case are the deceased's wife, children and mother, all belonging to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The insurance company's counsel, A K Tiwari, contested the claim on various grounds.

After hearing both the sides, the MACT ordered that the claimants be paid the compensation, which includes Rs 20.16 lakh for loss of income, Rs 15,000 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses and Rs 40,000 towards loss of consortium.

