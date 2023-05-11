Thane, May 10 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly manhandling state government and civic body officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Dhavle village in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

When encroachments on the government land in the village were being demolished using JCB and other machinery, at least 100 people gathered at the spot and some of them roughed up the officials, police said.

A tehsildar said the work has been suspended and the drive will resume once police protection is available.

