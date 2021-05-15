Thane, May 15 (PTI) Two policemen have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a woman for reducing the charges slapped against her husband in a criminal case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

The duo was arrested on Friday and a case in this connection was registered at Boisar MIDC police station in Palghar district, it said.

"The duo - police sub inspector Rajesh Dhumal (57) and constable Prakash Pawar - are posted at Boisar MIDC police station. They demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant woman to reduce the charges against her husband who has been arrested in a case," Additional Superintendent of Police (Thane ACB) Mukund Hatote said in a statement.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB in this regard, following which it laid a trap and arrested them while accepting Rs 15,000 bribe, he said.

Investigation into the case is on.

