Palghar, Oct 15 (PTI) Two shops were completely gutted in a major fire that broke out in a shopping complex located in the main market area of Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Friday, a police official said.

Also Read | MP Shocker: Minor Girl, Returning Home From Garba, Gangraped in Dhar Village.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, he said.

Also Read | Thane Records 266 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Death in Past 24 Hours.

The fire erupted around 1.30 am at the shopping complex near Dahanu Road railway station, he said.

"A medical shop and a cloth centre were gutted in the blaze. Three fire engines of the Dahanu Municipal Council were rushed to the spot, which managed to douse the flames after six hours of efforts," the police official said, adding that the cooling operation was currently underway.

The fire was triggered apparently due to a short circuit, but its exact cause would be known after a probe, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)