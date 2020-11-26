Thane, Nov 26 (PTI) Two women were arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing of a 48-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said.

The police have arrested Kalpana Baliram Nagalkar (45) and Gita Avinash Arolkar (45) for the killing of the former's employee Laxman Javir, senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station said.

According to the police, Nagalkar had approached Arolkar to eliminate the victim, who worked as a caretaker at her property in Nagla Bunder and had given her Rs 1.40 lakh for the killing.

The accused had hired Santosh Gugare (30) and Mangesh Murudkar (35), who took the victim to Gaimukh creek on July 17 and offered him alcohol laced with poison, killing him on the spot and hiding his body at an isolated spot, the official said.

The police had nabbed Gugare and Murudkar on Wednesday, and recovered the victim's remains, he said.

The four accused in this case were produced before a magistrate, who remanded them to police custody till November 28, the official added.

