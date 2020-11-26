Patna, November 26: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) joined the one-day 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Central Trade Unions on Thursday as the party workers blocked the road in Vaishali district. They even brought their buffaloes and lit 'diyas' on the road, causing a traffic jam on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur road.

The RJD workers raised slogans against the anti-workers and anti-farmers laws of the Centre. The impact of the nationwide strike was also seen in Gaya where the working of the banks was affected. Bharat Bandh Today: Why Trade Unions Issued Call for One-Day Strike? Who All Are Participating? What May Remain Closed.

The RJD and Left parties' workers also blocked the road and raised slogans against the Central government in Begusarai. The famers also joined the strike called by 10 trade unions against the alleged anti-workers and anti-farmers policies of the Central government.

