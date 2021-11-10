Nagpur, Nov 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old jobless man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Kalamna area here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased, Bhushan Gawande, was depressed as he couldn't get a job in Chandrapur where he had stayed for three days.

On Tuesday evening, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a scarf in his house, police said.

