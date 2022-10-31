Pune, Oct 31 (PTI) A Zilla Parishad education official was nabbed on Monday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

An official said the accused had sought the bribe from an educational institute owner who wanted permission to create Classes VIII, IX and X.

"The accused sought Rs 50,000 to forward the plea to the office of the education deputy director. He was held in a trap while accepting the bribe," the official of the Solapur unit of ACB said.

