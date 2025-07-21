Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Several people were booked for allegedly vandalising a statue of Maharana Pratap at Hussainganj crossing, a police officer said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday night.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Rainfall Warning Likely During July 21-27 Amid Possible Low-Pressure Area Formation in Bay of Bengal, Check List of Districts Under Orange and Yellow Alert.

Hussainganj Police Station SHO Shiv Mangal Singh said the tip of one of the swords put near the bottom of the statue was broken. It was replaced with another sword.

An FIR was filed against several unnamed persons in connection with the act.

Also Read | PM Modi's UK Trip: Piyush Goyal To Accompany PM Narendra Modi From July 23 to 24 to Britain for Signing of Free Trade Pact.

Himanshu Varma, a resident of Station Road, said the vandalism was the doing of "anti-social elements" and demanded that strict action be taken against them.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)