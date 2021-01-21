Palghar, Jan 21 (PTI) Police have arrested 14 foreign nationals for allegedly staying here in Maharashtra illegally following the expiry of their visas and passports, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out a search in Pragati Nagar area of Palghar on Tuesday and caught 14 foreigners staying in a complex without valid documents, police spokesperson Tikaram Thatkar said.

The arrested people included 12 hailing from Nigeria, and one each from Uganda and Ivory Coast, he said.

Offences have been registered against them under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act, he added.

