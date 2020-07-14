Aurangabad, July 14 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in central Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 9,065 on Tuesday with 251 new patients coming to light, officials said.

On the other hand, 126 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recovered coronavirus patients to 5,355, they said.

Of 251 fresh cases, 117 are from Aurangabad city.

Of 126 who recovered during the day, 26 are from rural areas and 100 from the city, officials said.

The death toll so far due to the pandemic in the district is 364.

