India News | Maharashtra: 6 Dead, Several Injured in Sangli Wall Collapse; PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Six people died and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries after an under-construction wall collapsed in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the victims had gathered at Motewadi to attend a religious ceremony dedicated to Goddess Murgubai when the structure collapsed due to sudden heavy rain and strong winds in the area.

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The high-velocity winds tore off a large metal-sheet roof, which fell directly onto the stone wall. As a result, the wall collapsed on the devotees who had taken shelter beneath it. The injured have been admitted to the Jat Rural Hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

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Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the Sangli wall collapse tragedy. In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He further wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap, emphasising that his thoughts remain with the victims' families in this difficult hour.

"Deeply pained to hear the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Sangli, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this sad hour. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X. (ANI)

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