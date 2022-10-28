Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday took a dig at the Shinde-Fadnavis government after the 'Tata Airbus Project' moved to Gujarat from Maharastra and said that the industry has no faith in the "Khoke government".

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Officials informed that the C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat.

"Since July, I have been continuously demanding that 'Tata Airbus project' should not be moved out of Maharashtra. But it happened again. Why are the projects in Maharashtra going out for the last three months?," Thackeray tweeted.

Thackeray further lambasted the double-engine government and said that the state government engine has failed engine even if the Centre is doing well but the state government has failed miserably.

"It can be seen that the industry has no faith in the Khoke government. Now even after 4 projects escape from Maharashtra, will the Industries Minister resign?," he tweeted.

The scathing attack comes after the states lost multiple projects like the Vedant Foxconn project.

"While we were in power in the state and BJP at the Centre, we brought investment of Rs 80,000 crore from Davos and Rs 6.5 lakh crore investment during the Covid period," he said.

He further expressed that he isn't unhappy the project is going out of Maharashtra. "The question is why isn't the government doing anything to bring it to the state? Chief Ministers of other states are coming to Maharashtra to hold meetings and summits with investors, but when our CM went, he went for himself," Thackeray added.

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the CM went to Delhi only for himself and said, "CM Eknath Shinde did not discuss about Maharashtra and the various project".

Thackeray further asked the government to declare wet drought compensation and changes in parameters for the farmers.

"Our slogan is simple 'Give or Go', either you give help to Farmers or vacant the chair," he said. (ANI)

