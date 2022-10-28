Karachi, Oct 27: A young married woman was arrested from the New Karachi area on charges of �blasphemy after she allegedly desecrated the Holy Quran, media reports said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the residents of the area staged a protest and blocked the road outside the Bilal Colony police station, demanding the security personnel hand over the accused to them, The Express Tribune reported.

To control the security situation, the area police closed the doors of the police station, beefed up the security and immediately shifted the suspect to a safer place.

An FIR has been registered under Section 295-B on the complaint of the area people.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, inspector Ahmed Nawaz said that the suspect had been taken into custody and the investigation is underway.

"We have also recovered the Holy Quran that was allegedly burnt," he added.

In the videos available with The Express Tribune, the woman could be seen being beaten up by the crowd, with some women who allegedly caught the accused red-handed trying to hand her over to the police.

In another video, when asked why she desecrated the Holy Quran, she replied: "I am Yahoodi [Jew] and the Muslims don't like Jews."

In another video clip, the woman said that she is from Dadu, a district in Sindh province, 340 km from Karachi.

Contrary to her statement, the local police claimed that she was from Khamiso Goth, an area in the city.

The mob allegedly tried to kill her by setting her on fire in the middle of the road, The Express Tribune reported.

Law enforcers said that it is premature to say anything about the mental health of the accused.

"We have to investigate the matter further," Nawaz said.

