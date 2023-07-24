Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): A 57-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on Monday allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew with a gun before shooting himself fatally at his home in Pune, an official statement said.

"A 57-year-old ACP Bharat Gaikwad was posted in Amravati and had come to his home in Pune on leave. His family was staying in a bungalow in the Baner area of Pune city. Around 3.30 am today Gaikwad first fired a bullet on his wife and then fired on his nephew," a police official said.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Bank Loan Repayment, Says ‘Govt Instructed Banks Not to Take Hash Action’.

Police said that the deceased cop later died by suicide after shooting himself in the head.

"After firing on both he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, all three were declared death on the arrival at the hospital," an official said.

Also Read | Manipur Viral Video: 'Ready To Discuss Manipur Issue in House, Request Opposition Leaders To Allow Debate', Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

A case regarding the incident is under the jurisdiction of the Chattushringi police station of Pune.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)