Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Mangesh Kalokhe, the husband of Shiv Sena councillor Manasi Kalokhe, was allegedly killed by unidentified persons in Raigad on Friday.

According to police, Mangesh Kalokhe was allegedly killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Following the incident, relatives, friends, and party workers gathered at the Khopoli police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Also Read | Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

Later that evening, Member of Parliament Shrirang Barne and Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale visited the Khopoli police station and met Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal to discuss the situation.

Raigad SP Aanchal Dalal said, "An FIR has been registered at Khopoli police station against six named and four unidentified persons. Multiple teams have been formed and forensic experts have been roped in to assist with the investigation. The wife of the accused was a candidate from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the wife of the deceased is the winning candidate from the same ward."

Also Read | EPFO Revamp: Mansukh Mandaviya Announces Single-Window Offices, EPF Suvidha Providers and Mission-Mode KYC Reforms.

Bharat Gogawale, Maharashtra Minister, said: "Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. I have spoken to the Superintendent of Police, and strict action will be taken against those responsible". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)