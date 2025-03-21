Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Friday announced plans to build a grand memorial in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, to honour the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This memorial will commemorate Shivaji's bravery and ingenious escape from house arrest in Agra, where he was detained by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Also Read | Blast in Goa: Massive Explosion Destroys Warehouse Storing 14 Tonnes of Gunpowder in Naqueri-Betul Village, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

The Maharashtra government will acquire the necessary land and buildings for this project. A committee of historians and experts, chaired by the Tourism Minister, will oversee the construction of the memorial.

According to the officials, the memorial will be constructed at Meena Bazaar, the exact location where Shivaji was held captive. It will feature state-of-the-art museums, audiovisual programs, and documentaries showcasing Shivaji's life and legacy.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas 2025: BJP Leaders To Attend Week-Long 'Bihar Day' Events Across Country To Mark State's Formation Day on March 22.

In February this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the construction of a grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra.

The chief minister was addressing a programme in Agra marking the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king.

He said he would speak to his Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in this connection, and the state government would acquire land for a memorial in Meena Bazaar.

The state's Tourism Department has been given the responsibility of implementation and funding for the construction of this memorial.

A separate committee of historians, experts and experts will be formed under the chairmanship of the Tourism Minister for the construction of the memorial.

The Tourism Department is responsible for funding availability, land acquisition, and related matters for this project. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation will work as the executive mechanism under this department.

The state government has decided to build this grand memorial to commemorate the liberation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balraje Shambhuraj from Agra and the glorious story of the Maharaja's valour for future generations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balraje Shambhuraj, who are the adored deities of Maharashtra, were treacherously kept under house arrest by the Mughal Empire along with Mavla. But with his ingenuity and bravery, Maharaj managed to free Shambhuraj and all the Mavlas from house arrest.

This initiative aims to educate future generations about Shivaji's valiant story and preserve his legacy. The memorial is expected to attract history enthusiasts and tourists, providing a unique glimpse into India's rich cultural heritage.

For such a place and to exalt that glorious history and to ensure that that legacy remains with the next generations, the government has consciously decided to develop such places in other states as well, the order said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)