New Delhi, March 21: BJP leaders, including Union ministers, will be part of over week-long celebrations from Saturday across the country at nearly 75 places with sizeable population of people from Bihar to mark the state's formation day on March 22. The ruling party's nationwide outreach to the state's migrant population comes months ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar, as the party looks to deepen its ties with the voters of the state where it is part of the alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

BJP leaders described the get-together as "Sneh Milan" and part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" (one India great India) initiative that envisages celebrating the country's diverse culture everywhere. Party leaders have been briefed to highlight Bihar's glorious heritage (virasat) and the government's efforts to make the state developed (viksit), sources said.

They, however, insisted that the party has been celebrating similar programmes related to different states. "Celebrating heritage and culture of all Indian states is part of our agenda related to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme," a leader said. The people of Bihar live in large numbers in different states. A large number of people from the state go to different parts of the country for employment and education.

This migrant population is considered influential in shaping political views there as they maintain strong ties with people back home and their relatives still live there. Bihar was carved out from the then Bengal presidency 1912 to become a separate state on March 22.

