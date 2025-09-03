Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Cabinet has approved the state government's financial participation in the crucial Pune-Lonavala suburban railway third and fourth line project. This long-pending issue has finally been resolved due to the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district, Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's office said in a press release.

The project, presented by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), entails a total cost of approximately Rs 5,100 crore, including land acquisition expenses. The financial responsibility will be shared equally between the Central Government and the State Government in a 50:50 ratio. Maharashtra's share amounts to Rs 2,550 crore.

Of this Rs 2,550 crore, contributions from local bodies have been allocated as follows: Pune Municipal Corporation (20%) - Rs 510 crore, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (20%) - Rs 510 crore, and PMRDA (30%) - Rs 765 crore. The remaining amount will be provided by the State Government.

This decision is expected to significantly ease the growing passenger load on the Pune-Lonavala suburban rail services and enhance their overall capacity. Additionally, it will play a vital role in making connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities of Pune and Mumbai more seamless and faster.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to form a six-member cabinet subcommittee for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) community issues following the Maratha reservation decision, with two ministers from each party.

This move aims to address the concerns of OBCs community issues, signalling the government's efforts to provide relief.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has been pressing to include all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which will help the community avail of the benefits of reservation in government jobs and education.

On Tuesday, Jarange ended his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, after accepting the Government Resolution (GR) presented by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, as he broke down in tears, calling it a "Diwali" for the community.

"Maratha vijay zala aj vijay zala, sukhi zala (Marathas have emerged victorious today and we are happy)", Jarange said as he was being carried from his protest stage to the ambulance. (ANI)

