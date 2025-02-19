Pune, Feb 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a Rs 50 crore fund for the development of the next phase of Shivsrushti, a theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji, in Pune district.

The announcement was made after the CM inaugurated the second phase of the project on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Maratha king.

Originally conceptualised by Padma Vibhushan late Babasaheb Purandare, Shivsrushti is being developed across four phases at Ambegaon Budruk by Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan.

Fadnavis experienced some attractions like Time Machine Theatre at the second phase of Shivsrushti, an official release stated.

"I am speechless. I have seen many high-tech theme parks, but the scale of involvement and inspiration I could draw at Shivsrushti today is beyond words. We always identify Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a warrior King.

"However, it is heartening to see some other humanitarian aspects of Shivaji Maharaj and his connect with the people through 3 core principals which were dear to him including Swadesh, Swadharma and Swabhasha," Fadnavis stated.

He said the Shivsrushti is not only a mega tourism project but also a place where one draws inspiration by understanding different aspects of Chhatrapati's personality.

Referring to the Union government granting a classical language to the Marathi language, Fadnavis credited Shivaji Maharaj for making Marathi the official language of the Maratha kingdom by making a successful attempt to free it from the influence of Arabi and Farsi languages.

Jagdish Kadam, Trustee of Maharaja Shivchhtrapati Pratishthan, said the third phase has been developed with an investment of Rs 87 crore.

"It has many attractions like Time Machine Theatre, a replica of Tulja Bhavani temple at Pratapgad and a massive welcome hall with large portraits of Shivaji Maharaj which are the prints of high-resolution images of original paintings from different museums in the world. The idol of goddess Tulja Bhavani is also created," he added.

