Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Following successful spine surgery, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been recovering with physiotherapy in a hospital in Mumbai, said Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has undergone successful spine surgery and is currently recuperating with physiotherapy at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He will be discharged in due course of time," said the CMO.

On November 12, Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent a cervical spine surgery.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been successfully operated on for cervical spine," the Chief Minister's Secretariat had said in a statement.

Thackeray was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain on November 11.

In an official statement, Thackeray had said that he neglected his neck pain due to his commitment to the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I did not even have time to lift my neck, of course, I said no to my neck pain, but I ignored it a little bit and the effect on my neck happened," the statement said. (ANI)

