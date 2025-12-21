Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): In yet another setback to the Congress following the recent defections of leaders, senior party leader and former corporator Mukhtar Shaikh on Sunday joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, further strengthening the NDA camp ahead of the upcoming civic elections.

Mukhtar Shaikh joined the NCP along with his son Wiqar Ahmed Mukhtar Shaikh, who is also a probable candidate for upcoming civic poll. Shaikh had earlier served as Vice President of the Pune City Congress and was considered a prominent minority face of the party in the city.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Credits 'Positive Campaign' for BJP’s Landslide Victory, Calls It Historic.

The Pune Municipal Corporation elections are set to take place on January 15, and counting will happen on January 16, along with multiple other civic body polls.

Shaikh had rebelled against the Congress during the last Vidhan Sabha elections, following which he was suspended by the party However, after the intervention of senior leaders his suspension was subsequently revoked.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: People Voted for Development Agenda, Rejecting Fake Narrative, Says BJP.

Speaking after joining the NCP, Mukhtar Shaikh alleged that the Congress leadership had consistently failed to provide meaningful leadership opportunities to the Muslim community.

"The top leadership of the Congress has not given proper representation to the Muslim community. They want our votes, but not our leadership. I personally met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and requested that an MLC seat be allotted to a minority representative, but it was given to Pragya Satav, who later left the party. Loyal workers like us were ignored," Shaikh said.

Praising Ajit Pawar's leadership, Shaikh said the NCP leader believes in 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' and has consistently empowered leaders from minority communities.

"Ajit Pawar is a true leader who believes in equal respect for all religions. He has given opportunities to Muslim leaders by making them MLAs, MLCs, ministers and by assigning them important organisational responsibilities. That is why I have decided to join the NCP," he added.

Shaikh further said that he has assured Ajit Pawar of full support in the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections and pledged to work towards securing a strong victory for the NCP. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)