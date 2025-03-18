Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde on Tuesday rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition against Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, observing that it didn't meet the required legal and procedural framework.

The motion was brought by the Opposition following Gorhe's controversial remarks about the "Mercedes cars for posts in Shiv Sena (UBT)" claim.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, angered by the chairperson's decision, demanded permission to present the motion in the House.

"You have protection but do not set a wrong precedent. Our motion should remain alive and be put to vote," Parab said.

However, the chairperson stood firm on his decision and ruled in Gorhe's favour.

The motion was filed on March 4 by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators after Gorhe claimed that posts used to be allotted in Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena after gifting Mercedes cars. She had made these remarks at the All India Marathi Literary Meet in New Delhi.

The no-confidence motion was signed by more than ten legislators, arguing that Gorhe had lost the House's confidence and should be removed from her post.

Chairperson Shinde, delivering his ruling on the second day of the ongoing Budget session, cited legislative rules and legal provisions.

He stated that a no-confidence motion must be submitted at least 14 days in advance and that the current motion didn't meet the required legal and procedural framework. On these technical grounds, he dismissed the motion.

Parab insisted that the opposition had followed due legal process and demanded that the motion be brought up for discussion after 14 days.

"The views of the members who signed it should be considered," he demanded. However, Shinde refused to allow any discussion.

After the ruling, Minister Shambhuraj Desai objected to Parab's demand for discussion.

"Once the chairperson has given a decision, the matter cannot be debated again," Desai said.

Parab countered, saying, "The decision on our demand is the speaker's prerogative, not of the minister. Who are you to decide?"

This led to a heated exchange, creating a brief tension in the Upper House of the state legislature.

