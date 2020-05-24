India News | Maharashtra COVID-19 Count Crosses 50,000 with Spike of over 3,000 New Cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): With a big spike of 3,041 new COVID-19 cases being reported from across the state, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count crossed the 50 thousand mark on Sunday.

Out of the total 50,231 confirmed cases, 33,988 are active, according to the bulletin issued by the Public Health Department of the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 50,000 With Highest-Single Day Spike of 3,041 New Cases; Mumbai Breaches 30,000-Mark.

58 deaths due to the infection were also reported due to the infection today, taking the toll to 1,635. However, 1,196 people were also discharged on Sunday, taking the number of cured and discharged patients to 14,600.

India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,767 positive cases in the last 24 hours today morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,31,868, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Indian Railways Has Run 2,813 Shramik Special Trains So Far, Over 37 lakh Passengers Ferried Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, in the last week of March, has been further extended till May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)