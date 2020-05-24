Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 50,000 With Highest-Single Day Spike of 3,041 New Cases; Mumbai Breaches 30,000-Mark

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 24: Maharashtra, worst-hit by coronavirus outbreak in India, became the first state whose COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000-mark. The Health Department on Sunday recorded the sharpest spike so far in number of new cases, with over 3,000 testing positive to the contagious disease. The fatality toll also escalated as total of 58 deaths were recorded today. The corresponding period also saw nearly 1,200 patients being discharged. Flights To and From Mumbai Will Operate From Tomorrow: Maharashtra to Allow 25 Takeoffs and 25 Landings Per Day, Says Minister Nawab Malik.

Mumbai, the state capital and most severely affected city across India due, crossed the 30,000-mark, as per the latest update issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. The total count of coronavirus cases surged to 30,542, whereas, the number of deaths reached 988.

Out of the total cases in Maharashtra, 33,988 are stated to be active infections. Bulk of the remaining cases have been discharged, whereas, 1,635 patients have succumbed to death so far. The number amounts to nearly 40 percent of the total fatalities recorded in India so far due to the contagious disease.

"3,041 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths reported today, taking the total number of cases to 50,231, of which 33,988 are active cases. Death toll stands at 1,635. Total 1,196 people recovered and discharged today, 14,600 patients have been discharged till date," said the statement issued by Maharashtra Health Department.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 Stats

3041 new #COVID19 cases & 58 deaths reported today, taking the total number of cases to 50231, of which 33988 are active cases. Death toll stands at 1635. Total 1196 people recovered & discharged today, 14600 patients have been discharged till date: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/Y9ppeipZdk — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his press briefing earlier today, said the state can still succeed in defeating the coronavirus. The response of government and frontline workers should be lauded as the COVID-19 tally of Maharashtra is lower than Centre's prediction.

"Centre's team had predicted around 1.25 to 1.5 lakh active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra by May-end," Thackeray said, pointing out that the actual number of cases in the state are lower than the prediction. He also ruled out the option of lifting the lockdown, calling it a necessary measure to restrict the pace of virus transmission.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus reached 1,31,868. The tally includes 73,560 active infections and 3,867 deaths. A total of 54,441 patients have also recovered so far. Globally, the pandemic has infected 5.4 million persons and claimed more than 344,000 lives so far.