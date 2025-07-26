Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted an early morning visit to the Hinjawadi IT park area in Pune district on Saturday to inspect ongoing efforts to resolve key civic problems such as traffic congestion and waterlogging. Following the visit, he chaired a high-level meeting with officials to evaluate progress and plan further action.

Speaking after the review, Ajit Pawar highlighted that people of the Hinjawadi IT park area had been facing trouble since the first monsoon rains this year.

"People in the area were facing numerous difficulties. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Chief Minister had directed that weekly site visits and meetings be conducted involving all responsible authorities," he said.

He added that as a result of these concerted efforts, most of the civic issues in Hinjawadi have now been addressed.

"Local residents have acknowledged the improvement. To achieve this, we had to make some tough decisions. While our intention is never to cause inconvenience, resolving issues like traffic congestion and waterlogging requires action against illegal constructions and encroachments, and we are taking necessary steps."

The Deputy CM emphasised inclusive coordination with all agencies and support from local public representatives to ensure sustainable, long-term solutions.

"Our approach is inclusive. We're involving everyone to ensure sustainable solutions," he noted.

The Deputy CM also revealed that a similar visit had been planned for Chakan next week.

"Finding a permanent solution to traffic and related civic problems in various parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad is our top priority," he asserted.

Ajit Pawar also paid homage to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Kargil War.

"Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. We all remember the bravery of our armed forces during that war. I offer my heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and extend best wishes to all citizens on this day of national pride," he said. (ANI)

