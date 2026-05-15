India News | Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Transitions to EV to Conserve Fuel Following PM Modi's Appeal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced his transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs) to conserve fuel, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to save petrol and diesel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde further highlighted a push for austerity in his official operations, stating that his convoy has been streamlined to include only essential security vehicles. This move aims to reduce the state's fuel consumption and cut down on public expenses.

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"... To save petrol and diesel, I started using EV. We've kept only the essential security vehicles and reduced the rest to cut down on expenses," said Shinde.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached Vidhan Bhavan on a motorbike for the MLC oath-taking ceremony after PM Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel Consumption.

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Speaking to the reporters, Fadnavis emphasised the need to make efforts to reduce the usage of petrol and diesel.

"The Prime Minister has asked all of us to exercise caution in view of the global situation, and accordingly, we need to make efforts to reduce the consumption of petrol-diesel. We have all reduced the size of our convoys. Today, I came here on a bike. We are trying to figure out how to save the country's money. Now, we will not hold big programs. Wherever we can save foreign exchange, we will make full efforts to do so in our own way," he said.

He further stressed that he had made his convoy very small. Further adding that the government will not organise any major events for the next six months.

"The Prime Minister has asked all of us to exercise caution in view of the global situation, and accordingly, we need to make efforts to reduce the consumption of petrol-diesel. We have all reduced the size of our convoys. Today, I came here on a bike... We are trying to figure out how to save the country's money. Now, we will not hold big programs... Wherever we can save foreign exchange, we will make full efforts to do so in our own way," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)