Fire broke out in a footwear shop located in Mumbai's Fort area (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at a footwear shop located in the Fort area of Mumbai.

Fire tenders were immediately deployed to the scene, and efforts are underway to control the blaze. As of now, there are no reports of casualties.

Also Read | Cochin University Btech Alumni Association Apologises After Backlash Over Hosting Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi in Dubai (Watch Video).

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited as the situation continues to develop. (ANI)

Also Read | Opal Suchata Chuangsri Is Miss World 2025 Winner: Thailand’s Beauty Queen Takes Home the Prestigious Crown at the Grand Finale of 72nd Edition of Miss World Beauty Pageant (See Pics & Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)