Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): A fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Also Read | Farmers’ Stir: After Evicting Farmers, Police Remove Barricades From Punjab-Haryana Border (Watch Videos).

Inspector Dilip said that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

"Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on," Inspector Dilip said.

Also Read | Badar Khan Suri Arrested: Indian Researcher at US University Held by Immigration Officers, Faces Deportation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)