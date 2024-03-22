Nasik (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in two compartments of Godan Express near Nasik Road railway station in Maharashtra's Nasik on Friday.

Visuals from the spot showed thin flames and smoke rising from the compartments.

Also Read | Train on Fire in Nashik: Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express Bogie Catches Fire Near Nashik Railway Station, No Casualties (Watch Video).

The efforts to douse the flames were underway, the police said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood Actor Govida Likely To Join Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena, Contest From Mumbai North West LS Seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)