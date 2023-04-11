New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

This was the first meeting of Ramesh Bais with the Prime Minister since assuming the charge of the post of Governor.

Bais, seven-time MP from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra on Februray 18. (ANI)

