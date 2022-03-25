Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Speaker of Legislative Assembly on Friday requested Minister of State for Home (Rural) Shambhuraj Desai to look into the corruption allegations against the traffic police department.

Earlier, the members of the house questioned the indulgence of traffic police in corruption and malpractices.

In a response to the allegations and questions, the Speaker said that a thorough investigation is to be done at all levels.

"I know how the transfer posting is done and you catch or investigate only constable level officials. But the main point is that if postings are changed in return for money then that Officer will tend to extort or recover money through corruption," the Speaker said.

The MoS Home assured the house that detailed investigations would be done in the matter.

The budget session of the state legislature is being held between March 3 and March 25 in Mumbai. (ANI)

