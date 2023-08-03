Mumbai, August 3: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday has decided to provide free medical services and treatment to all people in the state-run hospitals. Medical services and treatment will include all sorts of operations and surgeries, according to officials. Maharashtra Cabinet took the decision unanimously. The poor and needy patients of the state will get great relief. Maharashtra: All Treatments Now Free At Govt Hospitals, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant Announces.

Citizens can avail free medical services and treatment from 15th August onwards. This decision will only be applicable to Government Hospitals across the state, not to hospitals under Municipal Corporations. Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manoj Saunik as New Chief Secretary, To Take Charge on April 30.

It will be applicable from primary health care centres in rural areas to district-run hospitals under the health department of the State, said officials.

