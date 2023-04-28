Veteran bureaucrat Manoj Saunik has been appointed Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra state. He will take charge from the outgoing Manu Kumar Srivastav, who retires on April 30. The 1987 batch IAS officer, Saunik, retires in December this year. Saunik serves as Additional Chief Secretary and leads the Departments of Finance and public works. Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Supreme Court Secretary General, Appointed As Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Manoj Saunik Appointed as Maharashtra Chief Secretary:

