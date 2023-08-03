Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday announced that the treatment at the government facilities would be of no charge from now. Addressing the media on Thursday evening, Sawant said, "All treatments in Government Hospitals will be provided free of cost by the government. Decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting today."

All Treatments Now Free At Govt Hospitals

All treatments in Government Hospitals will be provided free of cost by the government. Decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting today: Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant pic.twitter.com/2kVgm2qi6Z — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

