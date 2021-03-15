Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday released a digital book depicting the history of Mumbai General Post Office building.

The e-book, titled 'Dawn Under The Dome' has been authored by Post Master General of Mumbai Swati Pandey in collaboration with Orchida Mukherjee, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Praising the authors, Koshyari said the GPO building was not just a national heritage, but a national asset too.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandey said the Mumbai GPO building was modeled on Gol Gumbaz of Bijapur and was designed by architects John Begg and George Wittet.

She said the construction began on September 1, 1904 and was completed on March 13, 1913 and the building cost Rs 1,809,000.

