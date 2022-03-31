Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in Europe, China and other countries, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday stressed on the need to be alert and said that the COVID appropriate behaviour needs to be followed.

"We've to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases in Europe, China and other countries. Till now we have seen the impact of the third wave, we can't even think of removing the mask. In case we find any change, appropriate changes will be done by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We will have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. There are relaxations given, it's not as strict as earlier. But we will have to wear masks," Tope said.

The Minister informed that the state government will consider the suggestions given by the task force constituted by the state government.

"Taskforce and all other institutions are being informed and is aware of the situation across the world and they keep suggesting us the measures to take looking into the current situation whatever suggestions will be given will consider it," he said.

Talking about the Gudi Padwa processions which the BJP has been demanding, the Minister said that the Chief Minister will take the decision after discussing the matter with the task force.

The Health Minister further said that the schools have opened for the students and therefore the parents are being made aware to vaccinate the children.

"The schools have opened, we are making parents aware to vaccinate. We are seeing America, Europe and other countries that they are providing COVID-19 vaccines to their students. So, we also want our students to take vaccines," Tope said. (ANI)

