Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) A photograph of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh being flanked allegedly by some criminals during his recent visit to Aurangabad surfaced on Tuesday.

Asked about it, Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur that he has instructed police officials to do a background check now on before anyone sees him with memorandums.

The senior NCP leader also said he would be more alert before meeting people in the future.

According to media reports, the three alleged criminals have rape and theft charges against them.

"I visited Aurangabad a few days ago. Thousands of people came to see me at the rest house there with memorandums. We would not know the businesses of these people when they visit us in a crowd. But I will definitely be more alert (in the future)," Deshmukh said.

".I have asked the police to do a background check before anyone visits me with a memorandum so that such an incident does not happen," he added.

