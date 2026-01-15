Pune(Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday cast his vote at a polling booth in Balshikshan School in Pune for the Maharashtra local body elections. The senior BJP leader arrived at the polling booth in the morning to participate in the local body polls.

Emphasising the importance of participation, Prakash Javadekar said, "Today, there are municipal elections in Maharashtra, and I cast my vote during my morning walk. This is the primary duty of every citizen; therefore, everyone should vote for their preferred candidate immediately. Under the double-engine government of Fadnavis and PM Modi, this is the kind of work we do."

Meanwhile, voting in Maharashtra's municipal corporation elections recorded a moderate turnout of 29.22 per cent across all 29 municipal corporations as of 1:30 pm, according to reports from the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

Polling began at 7:30 am on Thursday and will continue until 5:30 pm, with vote counting scheduled for Friday, January 16. Early trends indicated a sluggish voter response, with only 7.12 per cent of voters casting ballots in Mumbai by 9:30 am.

By 11:30 am, the overall voter turnout across the state reached 17.41 per cent. Among Mumbai's wards, Ward 18 recorded the highest turnout at 11.57 per cent, while Ward 162 registered the lowest at 1.68 per cent.

Several prominent political figures were among the early voters. Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik and his family cast their ballots at Bonkode polling station, while former Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra criticised higher-income voters for complaining but failing to vote.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anand Dubey and Anil Parab also voted in Mumbai, raising concerns over technical issues at polling stations. Dubey pointed out glitches on the Election Commission website and inconsistencies in digital ballot displays, while Parab claimed the election ink could be wiped off, suggesting potential tampering.

Shiv Sena UBT chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed strong criticism of the process, citing missing voter names, old EVM machines, and ink irregularities. Thackeray termed these developments as "blatant attacks on democracy" and linked them to broader concerns about the "One Nation One Election" proposal.

On the other hand, director Ashutosh Gowariker's brother, Avinash Gowariker, expressed frustration over the absence of voting slips, which caused delays and confusion despite otherwise smooth polling arrangements.

The municipal corporation elections are being closely watched in major urban centres, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, after an intense campaigning period.

Polling will continue till 5:30 pm, with final results expected on Friday, January 16. Authorities have urged voters to participate actively to ensure a smooth and representative electoral process. (ANI)

