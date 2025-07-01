Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 16 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's overall tally of infections so far to 2,517, the health department said.

No COVID-19-linked fatality has been reported since Monday. A total of 38 patients have succumbed to the viral infection since January 1, of whom 37 had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions that can increase the risk of severe illness), an official statement said.

Of the fresh cases, four each were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation and Chandrapur. Mumbai and Nagpur logged three infections each, while one case was reported from the areas under the Thane civic body and Panvel.

The tally of cases in Mumbai rose to 995 since January this year. The metropolis had added 551 infections in June and three in July.

The health department has conducted 30,557 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1. The number of recoveries stood at 2,389.

