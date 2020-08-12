Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Maharashtra minister and independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence at Matoshri here.

Gadakh, the Soil and Water Conservation minister, is the independent legislator from the Nevasa assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district.

The Sena leads the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

During the occasion, Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar was also present while Sena Chief Thackeray tied Shiv Bandhan on Gadakhs wrist, marking his entry into the party. (ANI)

