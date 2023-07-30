Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): A moving tanker caught fire near Kashedi Ghat in Poladpur Taluka of Maharashtra's Raigarh district late on Saturday evening.

Police and the fire department reached the spot after the incident occurred.

Traffic up to one kilometre was halted on both sides, Raigad police said.

As soon as the information about the fire was received, vehicles coming from both directions of the road were stopped one kilometre away from the spot.

Raigad Police said, "A moving oil tanker caught fire near Kashedi Ghat in Poladpur Taluka of Raigad district, late on July 29. No casualties were reported. The fire has been doused and the traffic on the highway has been opened."

The reason for the fire is still not known. (ANI)

