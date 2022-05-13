Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, have arrested gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) involved in handling the D-Company's illegal activities and terrorist financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The case pertains to terror activities of the international terrorist network of D-Company (involving Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates), which was allegedly indulged in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and unauthorised possession of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with the international terrorist organization including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).

Also Read | Utkarsh Samaroh: ‘Senior Opposition Leader Asked Me What Else Was Left There To Achieve After Becoming PM Twice’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Both the arrested persons will be produced before the NIA Special court today for seeking police custody.

The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) has issued a Red Corner Notice against the 51-year old who was allegedly involved in extortions, narcotics smuggling and violent terrorist activities, and used to operate an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Crash: Coinbase Suffers Major Outage, Binance Halts Terra Luna Trading.

Earlier on Monday, i.e., May 9, the NIA had conducted raids at 29 locations including Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, and Bhendi Bazar and the NIA had detained six persons, namely Saleem Fruit, Kayyum, Sami Hingora, Guddu Pathan, Mobina Bhiwandiwala and Aslam Patani for the interrogation.

During the searches, various incriminating materials including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash, huge cash and firearms were seized.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)