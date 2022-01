Pune, January 5: Maharashtra Police on Wednesday took custody of religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj from Chhattisgarh Police for his alleged hate speech during a programme organised by Samast Hindu Aghadi in Pune after a court in Raipur granted his transit remand on Tuesday.

"A programme was organised at Natubaug maidan on December 19 in Pune where the accused have made hate speeches that could incite people and hurt the religious sentiments," said Pune police.

He was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

Kalicharan had moved to a Raipur court with the bail application which was rejected by the court on Monday.

Earlier on December 31, he was sent to judicial custody till January 13 by Raipur court.

"Kalicharan has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included," said Chhattisgarh Police.

A case has been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur. Following his arrest, the Madhya Pradesh government has alleged that Chhattisgarh's Congress government violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing the Madhya Pradesh police.

