Raipur, December 30: The Raipur police on Thursday arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for his slur against Mahatma Gandhi at the 'Dharm Sansad' held in Raipur recently. A Raipur police team arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho, reported ANI. Kalicharan Maharaj had not only made insulting remarks on Mahatma Gandhi but also hailed Nathuram Godse in his speech. He also refused to apologise for his comments in another video and repeated his utterings, and said that he would rather face 'death penalty' than take back his comments.

Raipur Police have arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for alleged inflammatory speech derogating Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad'. A police team is taking him to Chhattisgarh's Raipur from Madhya Pradesh. (Photo source: Police) pic.twitter.com/rCLICWNSM6 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

