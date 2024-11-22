Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Ahead of the counting of votes for the recently held assembly polls in Maharashtra, Pune Collector Suhas Diwase said the administration is fully prepared, adding that the necessary barricading has been completed at the counting centres.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday about the preparations for counting day, Suhas Diwase said, "Necessary barricading has been done. We are ready in terms of logistics. For counting, we have appointed micro observers and counting supervisors."

Describing the formalities of the vote-counting process, he said, "We will start counting the postal ballots first at 8 am. One hour before that, the storeroom will be opened... On average, 400 postal ballots will be counted at each table."

The voting for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra concluded on Wednesday, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

Most exit polls have projected that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is likely to form the government, while some predict a close contest.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) winning the Maharashtra Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance is poised to form the government.

Speaking to the media, Balasaheb Thorat said, "We held a meeting today and are confident of winning this assembly election. We discussed the matter with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. If anyone wishes to join us, they are welcome. It's a positive environment. We are winning seats and will form the government soon."

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance is expected to win 137-157 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is projected to secure 126-147 seats, with others likely to win 2-8 seats.

Chanakya Strategies predicted that the Mahayuti would win 152-160 seats, the MVA 130-138 seats, and others 6-8 seats.

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The opposition MVA includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

