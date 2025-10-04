Pune, (Maharashtra), [India] October 4 (ANI): Pune Police and the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted mock drills in different parts of Pune in Maharashtra on Friday to test their preparedness for effectively tackling emergency situations. A mock drill was also staged at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in pune.

Earlier on September 18 a similar mock drill jointly conducted by the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Civil Administration for a large-scale earthquake response mock drill in Along, West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, an official release said.

Also Read | Gaza Hostage Deal: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Strong Support for Release of Israeli Hostages, Praises Donald Trump's Efforts.

The exercise simulated a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake across five different sites, designed to test the speed, coordination, and efficiency of multiple responding agencies under realistic conditions. Search and rescue teams, along with specialized medical units, were swiftly deployed, while the Incident Response System framework was thoroughly evaluated in action.

The mock drill highlighted key aspects of disaster readiness: improved communication networks, stronger logistical support, and seamless coordination between military and civil agencies.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on October 5, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

By working side by side, the participating forces demonstrated how collective action can minimize casualties, ensure rapid relief, and restore normalcy in the aftermath of a natural disaster, the release added.

This exercise was not only a test of operational capability but also a reaffirmation of the bond between the armed forces and the civil administration. It emphasized that disaster management is not the responsibility of a single agency, but a shared duty that requires synergy, trust, and mutual support.

Further, as per the release, the success of the drill underlines the commitment of all stakeholders to safeguard communities, strengthen resilience, and build confidence among the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Together, these coordinated efforts reinforce the message that in times of crisis, the strength of unity becomes the strongest shield for society. Mock Drill is a regular exercise to tackle any emergency in country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)