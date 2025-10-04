Is There Sunday Mega Block on October 5, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, October 4: Local train services in Mumbai are expected to face disruptions tomorrow, Sunday, October 5, due to the scheduled mega block announced by Central and Harbour Railway authorities. The maintenance work is essential for track, signal, and overhead equipment upkeep, aimed at ensuring smoother and safer train operations in the long run. While passengers on some lines will experience delays, diversions, and cancellations, the Western and Uran lines will continue to operate normally.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Special arrangements have been made on certain sections to partially ease the inconvenience, but passengers should expect significant changes to normal train schedules on the affected routes. Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic and Power Day Blocks Until October 10 at Karjat Station; Check Details.

Central Line

The mega block will affect the Matunga–Mulund Up and Down Slow lines from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm on October 5. DOWN Slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai between 10:14 am and 3:32 pm will be diverted on the DOWN Fast line, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund, before rejoining the DOWN Slow line at Mulund. UP Slow line services from Thane between 11:07 am and 3:51 pm will be diverted on the UP Fast line at Mulund, stopping at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion, before rejoining the UP Slow line at Matunga. Both UP and DOWN diverted services are expected to arrive 15 minutes behind schedule. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Project Site in Gujarat, Says 'Surat-Bilimora Section To Be Operational in 2027' (Watch Videos).

Harbour Line

The Vashi–Panvel section will be affected from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. UP Harbour line services from Panvel to CSMT Mumbai (10:33 am – 5:07 pm) and DOWN services from CSMT Mumbai to Panvel/Belapur (9:45 am – 3:44 pm) will remain cancelled. Special trains will operate on the CSMT–Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour Line

Only Thane–Vashi services will be impacted from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. UP services from Panvel to Thane (11:02 am – 4:26 pm) and DOWN services from Thane to Panvel (10:01 am – 4:24 pm) will remain cancelled.

Uran & Western Lines

No mega block is scheduled; normal services will continue.

Passengers are advised to plan their travel in advance, expect delays and cancellations on the affected lines, and use alternative routes wherever possible to minimise inconvenience on October 5.

