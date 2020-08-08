Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A total of 12,822 new COVID-19 cases and 275 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today.

"The total number of cases in the state is now at 5,03,084, including 1,47,048 active cases and 17,367 deaths," the State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,304 COVID-19 cases, 1,454 recoveries and 58 deaths were reported in Mumbai today.

The total number of cases in the city is now at 1,22,331 including 95,354 recoveries, 19,932 active cases and 6,748 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

A total of 8 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today. The total number of cases in the area now stands at 2,612 including 83 active cases, BMC added.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated, stated the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

